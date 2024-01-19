Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $14.37 Million Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Brown & Brown worth $14,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $438,906,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.4 %

BRO opened at $74.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.75. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $76.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.50.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 19.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

