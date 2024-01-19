Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $13.16 Million Stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 65.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,904,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546,567 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned 3.30% of SunOpta worth $13,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 482,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 193,484 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SunOpta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $922,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter worth $54,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SunOpta by 306.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 940,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 709,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SunOpta during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta Trading Up 2.7 %

STKL stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.79. SunOpta Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on STKL. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SunOpta from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunOpta has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SunOpta

SunOpta Profile

(Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retailers, foodservice operators, branded food companies, and food manufacturers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.