Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Has $12.14 Million Stock Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 45.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 399,980 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $12,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the third quarter worth $10,857,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,426,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,580,000 after buying an additional 688,906 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 654,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,321,000 after purchasing an additional 107,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 13,400 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $312,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,169,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,312,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 13,400 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $312,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,169,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,312,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Homer Scott Jr Trust, Homer Sc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $32,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 950,753 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,201.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,033,400 shares of company stock worth $32,998,990 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $28.57 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.44. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.89.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $255.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.97 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 69.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIBK. TheStreet upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

