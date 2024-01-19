Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,437,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 169,552 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $17,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Hanesbrands by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

HBI opened at $3.96 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

