Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,301 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $22,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $3,511,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.95.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $159.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $160.21.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.