Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $9,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFIN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Triumph Financial in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Triumph Financial during the second quarter worth about $100,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TFIN opened at $73.89 on Friday. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $81.64. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Triumph Financial ( NASDAQ:TFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $104.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.58 million. Research analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $743,315.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Adam D. Nelson sold 10,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total value of $743,315.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 11,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $787,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,987 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,134. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Triumph Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial holding company, engages in the provision of payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate. The company offers depository products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial real estate loans, land loans, commercial construction and land development loans, residential real estate loans, commercial agriculture loans, and consumer loans, as well as general commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, asset-based loans, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

