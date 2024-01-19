Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Buys 169,552 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,437,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,552 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $17,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 11.5% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 90,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 9,360 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,708,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,839,000 after acquiring an additional 128,979 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the second quarter worth about $725,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 25.2% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 220,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 44,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of HBI opened at $3.96 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

