Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,437,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,552 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $17,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 129.3% during the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 62,775 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 3.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 261,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 88,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBI. StockNews.com raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $3.96 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

