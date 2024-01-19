Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 356,614 Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 356,614 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,751,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.82% of Progress Software as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Progress Software by 46.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Progress Software by 353.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Progress Software by 114.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.65. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $49.02 and a 1 year high of $62.34.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.12 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 44.87%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 1,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $91,811.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 1,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total value of $91,811.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,155 shares of company stock worth $487,946. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

