Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Acquires 18,146 Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,146 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. Long Path Partners Fund LP lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP now owns 370,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 85,274 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 289.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 67,163 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 418.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 66,823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 505,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 37,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the second quarter worth $489,000. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

Shares of SAMG opened at $16.46 on Friday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The company has a market capitalization of $228.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.84.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

Silvercrest Asset Management Group ( NASDAQ:SAMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAMG

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Profile

(Free Report)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.