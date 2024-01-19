Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Hits New 1-Year High at $80.50

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $80.50 and last traded at $80.42, with a volume of 558168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.41.

Several research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.44. The stock has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.88%.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $250,613,593.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,155,323.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 48.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 263.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

