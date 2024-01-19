Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,992,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Melius lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.69.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $381.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $381.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $106.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 28.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.