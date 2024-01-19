DeepOnion (ONION) Price Down 11.4% This Week

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $696,876.44 and $1.53 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00133359 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00036707 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00023312 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004500 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000110 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 35.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.