Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives $259.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $259.40.

DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 14.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 141.2% in the second quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,189,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $285,529,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the second quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 77,722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,653,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $226.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.10. Danaher has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $247.62.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Danaher will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

