Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Receives $259.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $259.40.
DHR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.
Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $226.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.10. Danaher has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $247.62.
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Danaher will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.
