Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $6.87 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $6,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Biogen by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 27.3% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Biogen by 30.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,227,000 after purchasing an additional 64,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Biogen by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,764,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Price Performance

BIIB opened at $246.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.42. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.86 and a 12-month high of $319.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $314.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.67.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

