Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,181 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Hess by 3.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Hess by 1.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hess by 5.0% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Hess during the second quarter worth approximately $10,985,000. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in Hess by 20.7% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 34,301 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 5,889 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.63.

Hess Stock Performance

HES stock opened at $137.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Hess’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

