Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 10,452 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,452 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,474,245,000 after buying an additional 184,651,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,139 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $304,475,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ECL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Ecolab from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ecolab news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,178.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,887.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL opened at $200.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.91 and a 52 week high of $201.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

About Ecolab

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.