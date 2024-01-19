D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.1% during the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 22.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $374.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.97. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $314.97 and a 52 week high of $378.25.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

