D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Invests $210,000 in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,530 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Matador Resources by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Matador Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MTDR opened at $53.55 on Friday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $42.04 and a twelve month high of $69.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $772.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 31.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,667.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Profile



Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

