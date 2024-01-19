D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Has $310,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,455 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 820,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,444,000 after acquiring an additional 112,743 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,080,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:NTB opened at $29.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Dividend Announcement

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $141.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

