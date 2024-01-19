D James Bidzos Sells 2,000 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.58, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,666,615.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $402,700.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, D James Bidzos sold 4,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00.

On Thursday, December 21st, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.66, for a total transaction of $409,320.00.

On Tuesday, December 19th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total transaction of $412,320.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.34, for a total transaction of $1,081,700.00.

On Tuesday, December 12th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.33, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00.

On Friday, November 24th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.64, for a total transaction of $1,068,200.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $1,063,250.00.

On Thursday, November 16th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.36, for a total transaction of $1,046,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00.

VeriSign Trading Up 1.1 %

VRSN opened at $203.99 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.44 and a 1-year high of $229.72. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 123.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,399,000 after acquiring an additional 311,502 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 24.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $518,176,000 after acquiring an additional 50,202 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 12.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

