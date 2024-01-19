Cypress Capital Group Sells 305 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines stock traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.10. 2,146,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,688,849. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.87 and its 200-day moving average is $148.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $170.67. The firm has a market cap of $155.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IBM. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.38.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

