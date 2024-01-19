Cypress Capital Group Sells 2,500 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,504,000 after buying an additional 279,580 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,034,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,105,000 after acquiring an additional 46,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,616,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,327,000 after acquiring an additional 75,075 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11,438.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 756,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,907,000 after purchasing an additional 749,924 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

FMB traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $51.33. The company had a trading volume of 62,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,851. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.15. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $51.75.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.