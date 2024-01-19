Cypress Capital Group Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.22.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $28.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,305,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,354,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.42. The company has a market capitalization of $159.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

