Cypress Capital Group Purchases 730 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cypress Capital Group grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Phillips 66 accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cypress Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Phillips 66 by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,334,973.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808 in the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSX traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $127.36. The stock had a trading volume of 611,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772,725. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.48. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $138.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

