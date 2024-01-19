Cypress Capital Group Has $9.69 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Accenture comprises 1.4% of Cypress Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.8% during the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 34,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 111.1% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 48,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,751,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $361.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,002. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $364.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $340.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,385 shares of company stock valued at $8,734,090 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

