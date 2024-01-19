Cypress Capital Group Has $5.67 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,715 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on PXD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $256.00 target price (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.0 %

PXD stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,962. The company has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.53 and its 200-day moving average is $230.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

