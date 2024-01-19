Cypress Capital Group Has $2.48 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cypress Capital Group lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,971 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 316,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,454,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 122,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 88,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.06. 2,720,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,871,438. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Insider Activity

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

