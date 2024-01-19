Cypress Capital Group Has $1.74 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $836,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $237.37. 871,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,499,998. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.78. The company has a market cap of $334.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $190.18 and a twelve month high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

