Cypress Capital Group Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,948 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Robbins Farley purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 38.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.79.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of UNH stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $514.88. 1,083,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,429,598. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $535.72 and a 200 day moving average of $514.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $476.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.34 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.86 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 66,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.39, for a total transaction of $36,370,321.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 635,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,788,255.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.