Cypress Capital Group Acquires 1,083 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,339,234,000 after purchasing an additional 156,608 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,725,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,922,000 after purchasing an additional 202,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAT. HSBC started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.79.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,202. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.04 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.71. The company has a market capitalization of $143.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

