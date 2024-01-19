Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,303 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in International Business Machines by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 67,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 9.2% during the third quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 220,760.0% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after buying an additional 44,152 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $166.84 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $167.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.36. The company has a market cap of $152.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.