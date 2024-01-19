Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $11,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,339,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,406,000 after buying an additional 211,055 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,946,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,937,000 after buying an additional 1,139,295 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,092,000 after buying an additional 1,561,194 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,146,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,490,000 after buying an additional 809,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,932,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,328,000 after acquiring an additional 189,382 shares during the last quarter. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $66.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.79. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $61.73 and a 12 month high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $206.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

