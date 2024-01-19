Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 4,255 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $12,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EW. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $205,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,971,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,369.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,633 shares of company stock worth $11,572,924 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $74.44 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.76 and a 200 day moving average of $75.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

