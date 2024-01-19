Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 3,249 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,110 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382,503 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,997,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 190,729 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $16,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, Michael S. Ryan Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.3% during the third quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $94.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $95.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 35,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.29, for a total value of $3,206,136.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,144,604.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

