Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 210,851 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210,851 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $8,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,218,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 12.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,849,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276,599 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1,251.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,897,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,762 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 173.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,895 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,961,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In other news, Director Johan Torgeby purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $56.83 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.88 and a 12-month high of $62.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.