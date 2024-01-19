Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $9,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in AutoZone by 24.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,685.00, for a total transaction of $2,685,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,685.00, for a total value of $2,685,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,661 shares of company stock valued at $50,360,816 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AZO shares. Argus increased their price target on AutoZone from $2,775.00 to $2,920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,858.35.

AutoZone Stock Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,722.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,625.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,555.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

