Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $12,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CME. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $202.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.93 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.55.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

