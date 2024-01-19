Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 8,862 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $12,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth approximately $503,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 352,639 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $929,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $87.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.44. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

