Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 3,641 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of W. P. Carey worth $7,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP raised its position in W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on W. P. Carey from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.60.

W. P. Carey Stock Down 1.4 %

W. P. Carey stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.20. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.36 and a 12 month high of $85.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

W. P. Carey Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 94.51%.

W. P. Carey Profile

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

