Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $48,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $376.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.14 and a 12-month high of $377.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $344.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.75.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 784,236 shares of company stock worth $265,206,391. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

