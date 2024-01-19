Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $9,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 38,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 56,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VV stock opened at $218.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $213.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.63 and a fifty-two week high of $219.90.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.