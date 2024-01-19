Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 50,665 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,665 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $606,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $42,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 70,826.1% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 48,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 48,870 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 219,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,036,000 after buying an additional 41,215 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $76.33 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $76.42. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.39.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

