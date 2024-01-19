Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 88,330 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,330 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 98,174.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,752,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,094,000 after buying an additional 21,529,209 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 712.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,843,000 after buying an additional 15,330,140 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after buying an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after buying an additional 7,996,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $55.40 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.95 and its 200-day moving average is $54.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CARR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

