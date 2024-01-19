Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 2,051 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $284.82 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.96 and a 12-month high of $304.86. The company has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,040.32% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HCA

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.