Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 67 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in S&P Global by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in S&P Global by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 103,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $439.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $139.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.87, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $443.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.32.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

