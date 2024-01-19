Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 652 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in American Tower were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,401,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,987,902,000 after buying an additional 77,155 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,985,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,932,209,000 after acquiring an additional 251,834 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 44.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Tower by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 0.5 %

AMT opened at $203.91 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $235.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.06 billion, a PE ratio of 133.28, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. StockNews.com downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.85.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

