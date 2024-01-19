Csenge Advisory Group Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $613,000. American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $291,000. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 993,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,772,000 after purchasing an additional 143,929 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $110.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.63. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $99.03 and a 12 month high of $116.23.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

