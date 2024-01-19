Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 337 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $519,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 97,325.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,233,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $481,076,000 after buying an additional 1,232,136 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1,013.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 750,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,047,000 after buying an additional 682,916 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,143,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,912,000 after buying an additional 420,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,360,000 after buying an additional 257,251 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.07.

Shares of PH opened at $465.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $445.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $414.38. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $297.12 and a 52 week high of $466.27. The stock has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

