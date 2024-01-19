CRH (NYSE:CRH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at DA Davidson

Research analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRH. StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.70.

NYSE CRH opened at $69.29 on Friday. CRH has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $69.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in CRH by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

